New anti-human trafficking strategy seeks more prosecutions, better care for victims

The government is drafting a multi-agency approach against human trafficking that will lead to further prosecution of perpetrators and better care for victims.

The announcement was made by Equality Minister Owen Bonnici at an event organised by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services to commemorate the world day against trafficking of persons.

Bonnici said government’s strategy will be based on three Ps – Prosecution, Prevention and Protection.

“We need a joint effort to battle the heinous crime that is human trafficking, and government is fully committed to this approach,” he said.

A study commissioned by the Human Rights Directorate, the FSWS, the Equality Ministry and the Social Justice Ministry is currently underway.

The study will not only look to increase prosecutions of perpetrators, but also look to lay out recommendations on how to best care for victims of human trafficking.

“We need to understand the complexity of this crime, which is normally carried out in line with other crimes like drug trafficking,” he said. “Human trafficking should not be looked at in a vacuum.”

“When speaking about human trafficking, we think about trafficking in some forgotten corner of the world, but we do not suspect it could be happening right next to us. It can take subtle forms like domestic servitude, labour exploitation and sexual exploitation,” he said.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic has driven this shadow industry further underground, putting victims in more danger.

In a panel discussion which involved a number of stakeholders in the field, it was noted that the pandemic has complicated the issue. They said good structures and safe systems can lead to more victims speaking out and receiving the help they need.

Speakers also pointed out that there are various forms of human trafficking, which range from foreign athletes being brought into the country to massage parlour employees.

The panel also agreed that the way traffickers operate has changed, with institutions and organisations needing to keep up.

In her introductory speech, Appoġġ Director Graziella Castillo said victims are becoming harder to detect, with traffickers making the most out of upcoming technologies to cover their tracks.