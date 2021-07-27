Tritons, Castille lit up in blue to mark World Day Against Trafficking

The Tritons Fountain, Auberge de Castille, and other notable buildings will be lit up in blue on Thursday and Friday as part of Malta’s Blue Heart campaign, organised to mark the UN World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

On Friday, the day is a global initiative to raise awareness of the different forms of human trafficking, which lead to devastating impacts on individuals who are trafficked.

The initiative seeks to encourage government involvement, civil society, the operating sectors, and individuals to inspire actions and help prevent this crime.

The campaign will see an outdoor exhibition set up with banners portraying the experiences of several victims of human trafficking on display at Tritons Square, Valletta.

The exhibition will be open until Friday.

The blue heart is recognised as the international symbol against human trafficking, representing the sorrow of the victims being trafficked while reminding people of the cold-heartedness of those who trade in human beings.

The campaign was launched on Monday by Equality Minister Owen Bonnici.

Bonnici said the government had an obligation to listen to survivors’ stories and that they were committed to setting up the first national strategy against human trafficking.