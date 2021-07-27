[WATCH] Ian Borg calls for patience, says COVID-19 measures are temporary

Transport Minister Ian Borg has urged caution when criticising quarantine measures, insisting the rules are temporary.

Speaking to MaltaToday, after a press conference on Tuesday, Borg said that when it came to Malta, the success the government has had in fighting the pandemic has come from the fact that the public knows the measures in place will not be there forever.

Last week the Malta Chamber of Commerce said that the blanket quarantine measures failed to distinguish between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people and were totally “unreasonable”, threatening productivity.

The chamber said that with more than 81% of the adult population fully vaccinated, it is unreasonable to put secondary contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Borg called on the chamber to reach out to the health authorities and wait for a response from their end regarding the quarantine measures.

371,802 people are now fully vaccinated, with 746,883 doses having been administered since last December.

Malta currently only has 37 patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is receiving care in the hospital’s ITU.

READ ALSO: Recoveries trump new cases, bringing active infections to 2,230