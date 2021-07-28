menu

UĦM warns against coronavirus measures introduced by employers

Workers’ union UĦM says COVID-19 measures introduced by employers are creating confusion, saying it will not hesitate to call for industrial action if no solution is found

karl_azzopardi
28 July 2021, 6:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

Workers’ union UĦM has warned against COVID-19 measures being introduced by employers, saying they are confusing and were symptomatic of the fact that rather than

adopting a common strategy, each workplace is behaving as if it was a Mini-Public

Health Authority.

The complaint comes after a number of employees spoke to the union regarding measures being put in place by their employers.

“This Union has always urged workers to comply with the policies and procedures

issued by the Health Authorities and is not willing to accept public health policies

drafted by the employers,” a statement read.

It called for the issue to be resolved around the discussion table, but said that it would not hesitate to resort to industrial action if no solution is found.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.