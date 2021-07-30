President George Vella: Caruana Galizia inquiry report can be start for national healing

Malta’s President of the Republic, George Vella, has expressed his sorrow at the circumstances that led to the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement, Vella, a former Labour foreign minister up until June 2017, said he embraced the spirit of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s statements on Thursday, and that he believed all the recommendations of the public inquiry’s report into the assassination of Caruana Galizia should be taken on.

“The President has said that the country’s judicial structures must be allowed to function without any interference or external pressure, so that justice can be done.

“The President believes this report can, and must serve as the point of departure for a national healing process for the trauma this brutal assassination has precipitated since 2017. This can be done as well in the spirit of the national unity conference the President convened in February, as well as the with the work of the foundation for national unity that will be founded in the weeks to come,” the office of the President said.