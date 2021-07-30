Caruana Galizia family to address press over findings of public inquiry report

The Caruana Galizia family will address the press today in an online call, with their reactions to the publication of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The press conference will be at the end of a parliamentary session in which both sides of the House will deliberate on the findings of the three-judge board of inquiry.

“The inquiry’s findings confirm the conviction our family held from the moment Daphne was assassinated: that her assassination was a direct result of the collapse of the rule of law and the impunity that the State provided to the corrupt network she was reporting on,” the Daphne Foundation and lawyers Bhatt Murphy said yesterday.

“We hope that its findings will lead to the restoration of the rule of law in Malta, effective protection for journalists, and an end to the impunity that the corrupt officials Daphne investigated continue to enjoy. Daphne and her work will live on in ensuring that the recommendations of this Inquiry effect lasting change.”

The Maltese government only agreed to establish the public inquiry, over two years after the assassination, under threat of legal proceedings from the family and in the face of international pressure.

The inquiry’s findings intensify the pressure on Malta to enact wholesale reform in order to protect the lives of journalists and other critics of the abuse of state power.

“This report is a landmark in the campaign to ensure that the Maltese State is held accountable for its positive obligation to protect journalists. We call on the government to accept the recommendations of the inquiry and 2/2 to publish its plan of action without delay. This is a historic opportunity to ensure real change for the safety of journalists and to a process of national healing following the traumatic assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017.”