Repubblika Protest: NGO to hold press conference calling for Justice Minister's resignation

The civil society NGO Repubblika is calling on Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to resign after leaked Whatsapp chats revealed his close relationship to Yorgen Fenech even after he was outed as the owner of 17 Black.

"Edward Zammit Lewis's position as a member of the Government's Cabinet is untenable," the NGO said.

"The fact that he continued to rub shoulders with Yorgen Fenech after it became publicly known that Fenech is the owner of 17 Black means he's tainted by the rot that has brought the country to its knees."

In light of this, Repubblika said that Zammit Lewis must step aside from public life, and if he does not do so, the Prime Minister should dismiss him immediately.

Repubblika President Robert Aquilina will touch on the issue during a press conference on Tuesday 3 August at 7:30pm. The conference will take place outside the Ministry of Justice in Valletta.



The public is being encouraged to attend the conference in protest.