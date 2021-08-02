Customs officials intercept undeclared cash, cannabis and contraband cigarettes

The last week of July turned out to be a busy one for Customs officials, as a number of illegal items were intercepted.

On Friday, at the Airport Departures’ Lounge, Customs Anti-Money Laundering Officials elevated €11,500 in undeclared cash from a female Bulgarian passenger who failed to declare her money prior to her departure from Malta to Sofia.

Earlier in the week, at the Airport Arrivals Lounge, Customs Enforcement personnel intercepted a male passenger, holding a British passport, who was carrying three packets of marijuana grass and three packets of marijuana resin in his luggage.

He was also found carrying one crusher with Marijuana residue and one small digital scale.

A statement said the seizure was possible following a tip off by the police, and indications by one of customs’ K9 officers.

The passenger and his belongings were handed over to the Police who escorted the passenger to police headquarters for further investigation.

During the same week, K9 officer Sparky also managed to identify a parcel containing one kilogram of cannabis resin, that was handed over to the police for further investigation.

While carrying out routine inspection at various outlets, enforcement personnel intercepted packages of a shisha from a Pembroke store, and alcohol from a shop in St Julian’s.

In its last case of the week, customs officials were called in at the Hamrun police station, as an apprehended Sudanese national was found in the possession of contraband cigarettes in a backpack he was carrying.