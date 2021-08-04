MUT accuses Education Ministry of dismantling higher secondary with ‘massive’ teacher transfer

Updated at 2:16pm with the Union of Professional Educators statement

The Malta Union of Teachers is objecting to what it has described as a “massive” re-deployment of teachers from the higher secondary to other schools.

The union warned the re-deployment exercise undertaken by the Education Ministry was a blow to teachers and school, which is based in Naxxar.

In a statement on Wednesday, the MUT said it objected to the re-deployment exercise when it got wind of it over the past few days but instead of reconsidering the ministry went ahead with its plans.

“Information received indicates that teachers at the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary are being called today to inform them about their deployment. It seems that the ministry is determined to give a blow to its post-secondary institutions,” the union said.

According to the union, the justification for the re-deployment is that teachers are needed to fill vacancies in other schools.

“This confirms that the information divulged by the ministry that the shortage of teachers is under control is false. Rather that working to have replacement teachers to fill vacancies, the ministry is dismantling post-secondary schools to re-deploy teachers,” the union said.

The MUT is objecting to the decision.

UPE statement

In a statement, the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) said that the ministry’s actions contradicted its own statement that there was no teacher shortage.

“The truth is that there is an undeniable teacher shortage. It would be wise for all parties concerned to reflect on the reason/s for the present shortfall and to initiate a strategy to find a long-term solution,” the union said.

The UPE said that it strongly believes that a “salary shortage” is one of the major contributing factors to the crisis.

The union objected to the re-deployment and said it would keep its members updated on the latest developments.