PN blames power outages on government’s lack of investment in distribution network

Frequent electricity outages in various localities are eroding people’s quality of life, the Nationalist Party said, blaming government for failing to upgrade the distribution network.

Opposition energy spokesperson Ryan Callus said the government invested less money in the distribution network than the “millions in taxes that Konrad Mizzi forgave Electrogas”.

“It is useless having enough electricity being generated but inadequate distribution infrastructure,” Callus said, adding the frequent power cuts were happening at a time when the tourism industry was not functioning at its highest levels because of the pandemic. “What would happen if this was a normal tourist season?”

Callus said government’s policy to grow the population by importing labour without ensuring the infrastructure was upgraded resulted in added pressure on the electricity distribution network.

“Because the Labour government was fixated on Electrogas it forgot to invest in Enemalta’s primary infrastructure – the distribution network,” Callus said.

He added that the PN’s energy plan ensures investment in the upgrading of the low voltage distribution network to solve the issue of power cuts and eliminate the voltage fluctuations that were causing havoc in some localities.

“The PN wants to ensure that no mother will have to end up sleeping in an airconditioned car with her baby to escape the heat. This is not the quality of life that makes us the best in Europe that the PN aspires to achieve,” Callus said.

Several localities over the past few weeks have experienced frequent electricity outages as a result of damage to the distribution network caused by the excessive heat or scheduled maintenance work. Electricity demand has peaked as a result of a heatwave that has hit Malta.

Enemalta yesterday announced that it will postpone an extensive list of scheduled maintenance works slated for the next fortnight after receiving backlash from consumers.