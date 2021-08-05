[LIVE] COVID-19: 88-year-old woman dies, 78 new cases registered

Highlights:

Vaccinated people in contact with COVID-19 cases only have to quarantine for seven days.

Outdoor seated events capacity to increase to 300 from 16 August.

Pregnant women are encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

35 people are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

Additional COVID-19 vaccine booster planned for September for elderly care homes and those immunocompromised.

An 88-year-old woman has died with coronavirus, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced during a press briefing on Thursday.

Fearne said the Delta variant, which originated in India, is still dominating the situation around the world.

In the last 24 hours, 78 new COVID-19 cases were registered. The island now has 1,200 active cases.

95% of the cases reported in the last week are due to the Delta variant. The rest are linked to the Gamma variant.

Fearne explained that the most people being adversely affected by COVID-19 are those who have not received the vaccine.

Those who are most seriously ill are not vaccinated: three out of four in ITU are not vaccinated, including one pregnant woman, and the other is a person with an immunosuppressive condition.

More COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Fearne said that from 16 August, the capacity for outdoor events seated events would increase from 200 to 300.

"This can always be done if they comply with other restrictions, including the use of the mask and social distance," Fearne said.

Then from 30 August, the capacity for seated events would further increase to 500.

All those attended have to be vaccinated.

Fearne also announced that from 16 August, those in contact with a COVID-19 positive person who has a vaccine certificate would have to quarantine for seven days instead of 14.

Anyone who tests positive will still have to quarantine for 14 days, Fearne added.

Pregnant women

Fearne has advised that pregnant women who are in their second and third trimester should take the COVID-19 vaccine unless their doctor has told them otherwise.

Fearne said this was a clear example of how data on vaccines has evolved.

"Initially, we did not have any evidence, and so the advice was to avoid taking the vaccine. Now, it seems that the risks of not getting vaccinated are higher than if you take it," Fearne explained.

More to follow.