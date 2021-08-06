PN to oversee Caruana Galizia public inquiry reforms with ‘Never Again’ committee

PN candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici has been tasked with overseeing the outreach process aimed at ensuring the implementation of recommendations from the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Portelli Bonnici will be leading the ‘Never Again’ committee, who will be meeting with stakeholders, and consequently drafting a way forward on how recommendations should be carried out.

Last week, conclusions from the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia highlighted the State's shortcomings for having fostered the environment that led to her assassination.

The board also laid out a set of recommendations which, if adopted, will effect wide-ranging changes to Maltese law, public life and mind set.

“Our country needs to ensure that no one endures the suffering Daphne and her family have gone through,” she said.

She also said the Maltese must find the guidance of those of good faith, in order to “truly heal together".

A campaign with the slogan #NeverAgain will also be launched by the PN in the coming days, aimed at ensuring that “no one in the country falls victim to the abuse of politicians by their powers ever again.”