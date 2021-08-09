Another suicide attempt in prison forces ministry to hold independent inquiry

A 30-year-old Maltese prison inmate had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment after attempting suicide, the Correctional Services Agency said.

The agency said in a statement that the man was “found inside his cell after an attempted suicide” at 5:05pm on Sunday.

He was given initial treatment by the prison medical staff and then transported to the hospital.

The agency said that the police were informed of the incident and a magisterial inquiry is being conducted by Magistrate Doreen Clarke.

Just 20 minutes after the agency’s statement, the Home Affairs Ministry announced it will be setting up an independent board under the Inquiries Act to evaluate the internal procedures adopted by the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The ministry said the terms of reference and the members appointed to the board will be announced in the coming hours. The board will act independently from any ongoing magisterial inquiry.

The ministry added that over the past weeks it had been in continuous contact with boards established at law and professionals who serve at the CCF to set up such an inquiry board.

Sunday’s suicide attempt is the second this year. In June, 29-year-old Kim Borg attempted suicide and died three weeks later in hospital.

The CCF administration has been under pressure over the past few years as a result of the number of deaths among inmates and the iron fist adopted by prison director Alex Dalli, a former military colonel.

Dalli has been in charge since 2018 and came under pressure for his disciplinarian methods with the Opposition even calling for his removal.

Since June 2018 there have been 12 deaths in prison. Only five of the magisterial inquiries have been concluded and of these five, four were deemed to be natural deaths from heart complications and one was a suicide.

Four of the pending inquiries concern cases suspected to be suicide.

