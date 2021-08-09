Blistering hot week ahead as Malta roasts in summer’s third heatwave

Malta will roast in summer’s third heatwave in the run-up to the Santa Maria weekend with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees.

However, the Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport is forecasting that on certain days the temperature will feel as high as 41 degrees.

The seven-day forecast shows that today’s highest temperature will hit 35 degrees but it will feel like 37 degrees as the island is swept by a south-southwest wind.

From Tuesday, the mercury will rise to a high of 38 degrees but it will feel like 40 degrees with the wind blowing from the west-northwest. The lowest temperature will be 29 degrees, which will ensure a hot night.

Wednesday will see the temperature continue to rise to 40 degrees and feel like 41 degrees. The wind will blow from the west-northwest at Force 3 and 4. The lowest temperature will be 28 degrees.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature will hit 39 degrees but will still feel like 41 degrees. But the northwest wind will bring with it a cooler night with the forecast predicting a low temperature of 26 degrees.

Wind blowing from the east-northeast on Friday will bring with it a slight reprieve with the highest temperature hitting 33 degrees, although it will feel like 36 degrees. The lowest temperature on the day will be 26 degrees.

And on the weekend, both days will register highs of 36 degrees and feel like 38 degrees with winds varying between northwest and west.

Throughout the week, the UV Index is expected to be a very high 10, which means that protective measures must be taken when exposed to the sun.