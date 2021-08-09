Notte Bianca and summer carnival cancelled, Valletta Cultural Agency chief vents frustration

Valletta Cultural Agency chairperson Jason Micallef has criticised COVID-19 restrictions that have forced the cancellation of Notte Bianca in October and the summer carnival.

Both mass events were cancelled by Festivals Malta in light of COVID-19 restrictions.Current restrictions forbid standing events and from 16 August only outdoor seated events can take place with 200 to 300 people.

“Due to the measures taken at the mass events, Festivals Malta felt that the Summer Carnival should not be held as a precaution, not only to safeguard the health of our employees, artists, carnival participants and technical crew but also that of our audiences,” Festivals Malta CEO Annabelle Stivala said.

Stivala said that Festivals Malta is still working on various other projects such as Muzika Muzika Sajf and Mużika Mużika il-Vjaġġ Ikompli.

News of the cancellations did not go down too well with Micallef who vented his frustration in a Facebook post on Monday. He said the art and cultural sector was being discriminated against by the health authorities.

“Will the economic, social, and cultural sector in Valletta, which has been so successful in the years before and after 2018, be torn to pieces and shattered when the whole country is vaccinated?” Micallef asked.

Micallef also asked why cultural activities were considered inferior to other activities, including sports and religious events.

“The decisions being taken certainly in the cultural field do not make more sense,” Micallef said.

He was echoing the sentiments of many artists and people in the entertainment business, who have lamented the restrictions that continue to bar stand-up events despite the country's high vaccination rate.

Restrictions continued being lifted as the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 remained relatively low despite a surge in cases last month.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said stand-up mass events were still too risky at this stage.

