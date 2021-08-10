[WATCH] After UN climate report Miriam Dalli defends special treatment for Malta but calls for global agreement

Miriam Dalli calls for an international agreement to address climate change after a damning UN report but defends Malta’s position to seek special status in EU talks.

Dalli, who is minister for energy and sustainable development, had argued a couple of weeks ago that as a periphery state, Malta will seek special status in the EU’s Green Deal package.

But the UN report released on Monday paints a a bleak picture unless deep cuts in global carbon emissions are undertaken.

“If we really want to address climate change, we need to settle on an international agreement, because that’s where you can have a real level playing field,” Dalli said on Tuesday.

However, she defended Malta’s position on special consideration throughout the EU Green Deal negotiations, which could see new taxation measures on shipping and airlines. Being an island State, Malta could be hard hit by such measures.

“When I say special consideration, I mean these realities need to be taken into consideration when compared to other countries,” she said, referring to Malta being on the EU's periphery and dependent on maritime and air connections.

READ ALSO: Malta will make case for special consideration in EU Green Deal, Miriam Dalli says

“There are different realities. For a country in mainland Europe, air connections aren’t as important as it is for a country like Malta,” she said.

Dalli added that she still believes that every EU country should play its part to combat climate change, but each country’s reality needs to be taken into account.

One measure detailed in the EU’s Fit-for-55 green package is a kerosene tax on the aviation and maritime sectors. The Malta business lobby had warned that this will impact cargo and tourism sectors in Malta, and Dalli shared similar concerns.

“The moment you put a kerosene tax on aviation and on the transport of goods, products coming to Malta will be much more expensive than a product being transported between France and Germany,” she said.

Key industry groups in Europe have been actively lobbying against some of the upcoming proposals under the 'Fit for 55' package, to weaken short-term climate action, a report published by the think-tank InfluenceMap revealed last month.

A survey of 216 industry associations, which gave feedback to the commission on EU climate goals in 2020, revealed only 36 percent of the support the plan to cut emissions by 55-percent by 2030.

Under the fit-for-55 package, the most-lobbied files have been the EU Emissions Trading System (EU carbon market) and the proposed carbon border tax.