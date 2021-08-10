Nationalist Party sets its eyes on climate change conference

The Nationalist Party is set on organising a National Conference on Climate Change, party leader Bernard Grech has said.

In a Facebpook post, Grech revealed that he has set up a working group within the party that will be tasked on organising this conference and putting the issue on the national agenda.

It-tibdil fil-klima ilu emerġenza żmien twil, iżda dejjem intefa' taħt it-tapit. Ma' kull jum li jgħaddi bla ma nieħdu... Posted by Bernard Grech on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

"The Maltese Government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 when you have much larger countries than Malta aiming to reach this feat by 2035," he wrote.

He referred to a recent report published by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned of increasingly extreme heatwaves and droughts in the coming years.

"This same report clearly states that there is no time for delays or excuses. If we combine efforts as soon as possible, we can avoid a climate catastrophe."

Back in 2019, the Nationalist Party led by former Opposition leader Adrian Delia tabled a motion in Parliament requesting that the government declare a climate change emergency.

Parliament unanimously voted in favour of this, with a consensus on the amended text reached mere minutes before a vote was due.