MSPCA supports Bezzina’s call for nationwide neutering, microchipping of pets

The Malta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) has come out in support of Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina, who warned that Malta would require ‘kill shelters’ for unwanted animals unless attitudes to their welfare changed.

The MSPCA said that Bezzina’s message had been misread and misunderstood, and that action was needed to avoid the use of kill shelters.

The association was referring to an opinion piece in The Times, entitled “Say no to kill shelters”, in which she warned that kill shelters might soon become a reality if Malta unless initiatives are taken for a state-funded neutering campaign for cats and dogs, regulations for dog and cat breeders, obligatory microchipping of pets, and encouraging people to adopt rather than purchase pets, and even taxing the sale of animals.

Kill shelters are animal shelters that put dogs and cats down after a certain amount of time, waiting for them to get adopted.

“It is a relief to read the proposals put forward by the Commissioner for the upgrading and enforcement of legislation that we have long advocated,” the MSPCA said, adding that it fully supports a mass neutering campaign, much needed for cats.

The organisation also agreed with regulating dog and cat breeders. “Breeding has unfortunately become an unregulated business, to the detriment of the poor animals being used and abused. Changes need to be made, and MSPCA will support the Commissioner on this aspect as well, as we believe that this is one of the biggest problems we have.”

The MSPCA also supports the call to make it compulsory to microchip cats. “We should look at the Netherlands who no longer have any street dogs. It brought its stray population under control through encouraging citizens to adopt, not shop.”

But it said it had reservations on taxing the sale and purchase of animals. “MSPCA is strongly against the idea of turning domesticated animals into commodities similar to a handbag or other fashion item… owning animals is a privilege and not a right.”