Updated | Anger in Marsaskala over massive yacht marina plans, council calls urgent meeting

Updated at 1:15pm with Transport Malta statement

A massive yacht marina proposed by Transport Malta for Marsaskala creek has angered residents because it will deprive them of all swimming areas.

The plans were released last Friday as part of a pre-qualification questionnaire for the award of a concession to design, build and operate a yacht marina in Marsaskala.

A preliminary design in Annex 2 of the document indicates that all the coastline from the inner side to the outmost points on either side of the creek will be taken up by pontoons.

The massive marina will leave no place for swimming inside the creek, make it impossible for fireworks to be let off from the sea and raises concern over the impact on the saline marshland at Il-Magħluq.

The plans have angered residents, who will see the creek taken up by yachts of all shapes and sizes.

The Nationalist Party on Saturday called for an impact assessment and consultation with the community and environmental experts before proceeding with the marina plans.

PN veteran local councillor John Baptist Camilleri called the plans “a suicide to our village”, insisting he disagreed with them.

Labour deputy mayor Janice Falzon has also raised concern over the “massive” and “bombastic” project that will not benefit the thousands of residents and visitors who today enjoy the creek.

Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef, who was elected from the district, has also come out against the plans.

Graffitti has also weighed in on the proposal, insisting such a project was not in the public interest but will only benefit the few businesspeople who want to get rich quick without respecting the community. “We cannot continue having projects that not only are harmful to society and the environment but move us further away from the concept of sustainability,” Graffitti said.

Meanwhile, the Marsaskala council will be holding an urgent meeting on Monday at 6pm to discuss the proposals. The meeting will be streamed live and a link will be provided on Monday morning.

Residents who have voiced their concerns and objections on social media are urging the council to adopt a unanimous stand against the proposal.

While many agree that some reorganisation of boat moorings inside the creek is required, the proposed plans go much further than this, taking up every available public space on either side.

TM pushes back: marina decision taken in 2006

Transport Malta said the decision to have a yacht marina in Marsaskala was taken in 2006 when the local plans were enacted.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the authority insisted that the process was still in its early stages and no plans have been finalised.

“The impression that has been given by some that the plans are ready and that everything is finalised is altogether wrong… the process is still in its early stages,” the authority said.

It added that once a shortlist of those interested in the concession is drawn up, a number of studies will have to take place, including a consultation process with the community. TM said it is only then that the plans will be finalised and the concessionaire selected.