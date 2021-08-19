Malta College of Pathologists denies ‘incorrect and misleading’ COVID-19 claims by Jean Karl Soler

The Malta College of Pathologists have issued a statement correcting a number of “incorrect or misleading assertions” in response to an interview by doctor Jean Karl Soler.

It said that it strongly believes that despite personal beliefs, all medical practitioners are obliged to provide medical information that is objective and fully evidence-based.

“Our patients deserve to be fully informed and should expect to receive the best possible medical advice,” it said,

The reaction came following an interview by Soler with the Times of Malta.

Whilst it acknowledged the low COVID-19 mortality rate in teens and adolescents, it clarified that data from the USA indicates that adolescent hospitalisations stand at 0.002%, with nearly one third requiring intensive care and 5% requiring mechanical ventilation.

On the other hand, side effects from the vaccine, occur at 0.001% and are typically of a minor nature, the college said.

A study looking at 3,000 adults aged 18 to 34, who were hospitalised due to COVID-19, showed 21% ended up in intensive care, 10% were placed on a ventilator and 2.7% died.

It explained that there are thousands of cases of “long COVID”, where young patients suffered extreme tiredness and fatigue, shortness of breath and problems with memory and concentration for months.

It also denied claims Germany is refusing to vaccinate adolescents under 18 years, with the country offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older.

The Swedish strategy against the pandemic, was anything but a success according to the Malta College of Pathologists, as the lack of mitigation measures led to a death rate many times higher than its neighbours.

It added that one has to also consider the contrasting culture of Scandinavia with that of the Mediterranean and therefore measures like social distancing would not have the same effect.

“It is misleading to claim that vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are equally likely to spread COVID-19 and vaccines reduce the likelihood of infection by around 90% or more,” it said.

It explained that since the virus is spread by infected persons and vaccinations reduce infections, the number of spreaders is reduced significantly by the jab.

According to a preliminary local study on large patient numbers, it is suggested that vaccinated people who still acquired COVID-19, had lower viral markers than those who were unvaccinated or only received one dose of the vaccine.