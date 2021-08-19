Nurses' union issues ultimatum to Health Ministry over lack of protection measures

A nurse has shared with MaltaToday a letter sent to the Health Ministry by the nurses' union in which it gave government a deadline of 23 August to put in place measures that safeguard their health.

In the letter, the MUMN Council states that during phlebotomy procedures, which is where a needle is used to take blood from a vein, perspex's must be put into place at Mater Dei Hospital.

At all clinics where nurses are present, perspex must be introduced and in cases where the doctor refuses, nurses should not attend the clinic in question, the MUMN Council said.

All wound dressings should be done between 10am and 1pm, and nurses should do their own screening.

The letter continues that nebulizer treatment should be done with nurses wearing N95 masks and a visor. If PPEs are not provided, nurses should not be required to do any nebulization treatments.

Doctors should also never use treatment rooms for GP purposes. "A memo is expected from GP management in this regard. If a doctor is to go against such direction, nurses are not to stay in the treatment room," MUMN the council said.

The MUMN Council said that such assistance should only be given in life-threatening situations.

"If the doctor is to do a screening for the patients concerned, then the nurse is to assist the doctor," the MUMN council said.

Lastly, regarding "orange patients" waiting to see the doctor at GP clinics, they should not be left in the waiting room with other patients.

"Not to mention that the waiting rooms in all health centres are “corridors” which nurses have to pass through in their daily work. Therefore all orange cases are to be left waiting outside the Health Centre then seen by the GP in the GP room as has been the practice from the beginning of the covid pandemic," the MUMN council said.

Orange patients are those who are suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms. "Allowing orange patients roaming around, placing all clients in orange, does not make sense from an infection control point of view."

The MUMN Council said if these demands are not met by 23 August, it would resort to issuing industrial action directives.

"MUMN expects that the PHC Management to act quickly to order such items needed in such times. As regards the perspex, MUMN is requesting that personnel are to be sent to every Health Centre to liaise with the nurse in charge so that all necessary perspex are procured by Tuesday of next week," the MUMN council said.