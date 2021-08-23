Marsaskala council will shirk responsibility if it opts for marina referendum, Labour councillor warns

The Marsaskala council will abdicate responsibility if it seeks a referendum to decide the fate of a proposed massive yacht marina, Labour councillor Ryan Portelli has warned.

The referendum idea was floated last week by Labour Mayor Mario Calleja during a council meeting in which all councillors bar one voted against plans for a marina in the locality.

Portelli said in a Facebook post this morning that councillors were entrusted by residents to take the best decisions for the locality.

“I feel that a referendum at this stage – especially when it is crystal clear what residents want – will only mean an abdication of responsibilities that Marsaskala residents entrusted us with,” Portelli wrote.

He vowed to continue fighting against the marina proposal so that residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the bay in its natural state.

The council will be holding another meeting this evening and the yacht marina is expected to feature on the agenda.

A fortnight ago Transport Malta issued a pre-qualification questionnaire to gauge investor interest in a concession for the construction of a yacht marina in Marsaskala.

Detailed plans attached to the tender document showed how pontoons would cover the whole bay, practically eradicating all swimming zones.

TM has subsequently said the process is still in its early stages, promising that impact studies and consultation will take place.

But Marsaskala residents are up in arms against the yacht marina proposal and what had to be a press conference by Graffitti and some residents last Saturday against the project turned into a well-attended protest.

Labour councillors Janice Falzon, who is the deputy mayor, Ryan Portelli, and veteran councillor Charlot Mifsud, and PN veteran councillor John Baptist Camilleri attended the event.

Last week the Marsaskala council adopted a motion put forward by Ryan Portelli calling on TM to abandon all plans for a yacht marina in the bay. The motion enjoyed cross-party support but one Labour councillor, John Schembri, decided to abstain without even explaining his reasons.

During the meeting, the mayor expressed willingness to hold a local referendum on the issue.

All councillors spoke against the marina with PN councillor John Baptist Camilleri describing it as the death knell for Marsaskala.

A protest against the marina will be held on Friday 27 August at 6:30pm on the promenade in front of the playing field.