Owning an electric car is and will remain expensive despite government strategy, PN says

Owning and keeping an electric car is expensive and will remain so despite government's national policy for electric vehicle charging released this week, the Nationalist Party said.

PN energy spokesperson Ryan Callus said the preferential elecrticity rate of around 13c per unit during off peak hours to charge a car announced by Enemalta was "just a gimmick".

He said a PN government would be offering the cheapest rate across the board, at all times. He said the off-peak hours proposed are not feasible for the Maltese consumer and such an investment needs to be rewarded better.

He was reacting to the national strategy on car charging infrastructure that was released by the government for public consultation.

David Thake, PN spokesperson for green energy, said that what the government proposed is “too little, too late” and an admission of failure.

He remarked that up till now, there are only around 4,000 electric cars around and the amount of charging pillars is not adequate. He noted that the country needs at least the equivalent amount of 10% of all electric cars in charging pillars.

Thake also said that the government is abdicating from his responsibility by asking for help from the private sector for the charging pillar infrastructure.

PN candidate Rebecca Cilia said that the PN believes in a revolution in the sector with an efficient energy distribution network and affordable electricity rates at all times. According to Cilia this will help in tackling the rising temperatures which affect every citizen.

When asked about the need for a shift away from the use of the personal car, Callus said that this government is only reactive and does not plan in advance.

Thake added that the government needs to make the use of public transport, a first choice for the consumer, and that Malta can do much more for the infrastructure of bikes and e scooters as well.