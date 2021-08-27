Scooter nuisance: insurers want action on abusive riders and road safety

The Malta Insurance Association (MIA) has called for immediate forceful action to takcle the increased risk of fatalities and serious injuries from electric scooters and other road users.

The MIA suggested an immediate educational campaign, proper enforcement by the authorities, and a legal obligation for all scooter rental companies to insure the scooters against third-party liability and register them with Transport Malta.

MIA acknowledged that scooters are a more environmentally friendly mean of transport, that help in reducing pollution and traffic congestion, but said there was a lack of awareness and enforcement of the regulations for scooter riders.

The MIA regularly receives reports of abuse, including scooters ridden in the middle of the road or in the wrong direction, multiple persons riding on one scooter, unlicensed and uninsured scooters, and scooters being ridden at higher speeds.

“Our members have already registered a number of accidents, where riders or pedestrians have been injured or where vehicles were damaged in collisions with eKickScooters,” MIA said, adding that although financial compensation is due in some cases, no amount can make up for loss of life or permanent disabilities.

“If the warning signs continue to be ignored, there is little doubt that more people will be hurt, and more property damaged in accidents that can easily be prevented with more awareness and greater discipline.”

