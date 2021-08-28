PN: Government dragging feet a month after Caruana Galizia public inquiry

The Nationalist Party said that a month has gone past the publication of the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the government still dragging its feet on its implementations.

The inquiry concluded that the Maltese State has to bear responsibility for the events leading up to the murder.

According to the PN, unsurprisingly, the labour government does not feel any sense of urgency to start working on healing the biggest wound in our country’s recent history. It accused the government of being a mockery of good governance and of using the state instead of serving it.

It added that the government did not accept the findings of the inquiry and instead is trying to undermine it, similar to what the former deputy PL leader Joe Brincat said in front of the court. PN stated that the words of Brincat and of former leader Joseph Muscat prove that the PL will never change.

The whole country wants to see the Maltese state back on the right track, said the PN, so that we could move past this dark chapter in our history.

It remarked that PN leader Bernard Grech has formed a group #QattAktar, that will be working on a number of concrete proposals for the implementation of the recommendations from the inquiry.

The group will be headed by the lawyer Emma Portelli Bonnici and will also include active members within the PN and other independent ones coming from all strata of society.

It would also focus on the strengthening of the rule of law in the country and the liberty of the press.





Repubblika - 'Robert Abela choosing the continuity of impunity'

In a press release, Robert Aquilina from the NGO Repubblika said that Robert Abela is choosing the ‘continuity of impunity’, with his lack of action with regards to the public inquiry recommandations.

Aquilina accused PM Abela of weakness, for not having the courage to expel Joseph Muscat from the Labour Party.

According to Repubblika, Muscat is very much aware of how weak the PM is, when he reminded him how much his wife Michelle had worked for his candidacy and how beloved he(Muscat) still is with the labourites.

“Robert Abela has already wasted so much time, so he should come off his yacht and start acting on the promises that he made a month ago.”

Aquilina also remarked that the PM is also yet to take any action with regards to Justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis, who’s text messages with alleged mastermind of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, recently came to light.

He also stated that the propaganda machine of Robert Abela, ONE TV, is demonizing journalists and lawyers that are working for all the truth to come out and for justice to prevail.

“We want to make it clear, that we are holding Robert Abela personally responsible for all that is happening. We will not abandon anyone, the way Daphne Caruana Galizia was. We will not let the lack of action of Robert Abela leave any victims behind.”