Electric car fleet carries high energy cost unless private transport is discouraged

A public consultation document for charging infrastructure for electric cars does not address the most important aspects of sustainable mobility, the Green Party ADPD has said.

ADPD is proposing the upgrading and improving of roads, safe bicycle lanes along all main roads, a bus rapid transit system and free public transport for everyone in a bid to reduce the number of private cars on the road.

ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar said the government document mentions the need for an increase in electric vehicles, but does not address the fact that the current road distribution system cannot keep up with the current number of cars on the roads. “It seems that the amount of electricity consumed will increase so much that any new generation of clean energy will end up not meeting the demand.”

According to Cassar, due to the exaggerated number of cars on the road, the decrease in road emissions will not be enough and a new interconnector would only mean that Malta would be exporting its emissions, and getting taxed for them.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the to electrify the whole vehicle fleet on the island, means that the government should declare an immediate moratorium on the construction of new petrol stations.

Cacopardo emphasised that this shift to electric cars would mean an estimated annual loss of revenue of around €154 million from petrol and diesel, and therefore the government should declare the alternative sources that would be replacing it.

“This revenue should be used to support additional services and infrastructure for public transport and cleaner means of transport other than the car. Whoever is promising low prices is not being realistic and honest. What we are asking for is for more transparency on government’s part. “

Cacopardo also said that the electrification of the vehicle fleet on its own is insufficient and must be accompanied by other measures that address traffic. According to him, the government has no clear intention of reducing vehicles from the roads.