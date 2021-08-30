Moviment Graffitti objects to proposed massive solar farm on Mġarr arable land

Moviment Graffitti has objected to a proposed solar farm development in Mgarr, which has raised serious concerns among farmers and residents of the area.

The NGO said the proposed development would take up 38 tumoli of arable land, which is the equivalent of around six football pitches.

The site is also home to unique features of Maltese rural landscape such as rubble walls, carob trees, garigue, protected flora and fauna, bee colonies and archaeological remains dating back to the Romans.

Moviment Graffitti said that this project would be directly detrimental to the environment of the site. The site also falls within the area of archaeological importance in Mgarr.

The NGO said the proposed development is seeking to construct greenhouses and solar panels resting on the greenhouses. Yet, the advantage of constructing these solar panels is null because the crops, all falling in the panels’ shade, will not receive direct sunlight.

Moviment Graffitti also pointed out that farmers from the area have stated that these conditions will likely result in no crops growing at all. This project was using agriculture as an excuse for further development.

“If such a project is indeed intended to reduce Malta's carbon emissions, developing ODZ areas runs counter to that very idea,” the NGO said.

“There is the clear possibility that this solar farm application is being used as a loophole for more development since it is difficult to get permission to build on virgin land.”

Moviment Graffitti said that the Agricultural Advisory Committee within the Ministry of Environment had raised several concerns about this project regarding the visual impact, excessive land uptake, and its negative effect on the surrounding fields.

Moreover, the committee also said it was concerned about potential damage to the Ta’ Hagrat temples due to water seeping in from the ground.

The NGO said that solar panels should be placed on alternative sites such as industrial or government buildings, roofs, etc., and not take up more agricultural land.

“The Planning Authority itself recommends that solar panels be placed within the building fabric, on roofs, surface car parks and other open and empty otherwise ‘wasted’ spaces. 38 tumoli of Maltese countryside is not and cannot be considered wasted space, and it is illogical that such land is taken up when other spaces are far more suitable,” the group said.

Moviment Graffitti said if the real goal behind this project is to increase environmental sustainability, destroying the existing countryside to make way for this massive project is not the way to go.

“Farmers, activists and experts have sounded their warning about the detrimental results of this project. The Planning Authority has to take heed.”

