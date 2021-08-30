Updated | MUT casts doubt on Education Ministry's inquiry report

Updated at 7:57pm with MUT statement

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has expressed doubts over the objectivity of an inquiry report into the altering of Year 11 assessment marks without teachers' consent.

Apart from strong reservations on the inquiry's objectivity, the MUT said it had objected to the presence of one of the board's memebrs, as well as to the way the inquiry had started, including the procedures conducted and the fact that a ministry official was appointed as the board's secretary.

"The inquiry report confirms the fact that some marks introduced by teachers have been changed and that students who did not attend school in Year 11 received a mark other than that entered by their teachers. The report also confirms that all this was done without consultation with teachers and their representatives," an MUT statement reads.

While referring to the nine recommendations proposed by the inquiry, the MUT argued that these suggestions gives credence to the several complaints it put forward along the years.

"The panel recommends that there should be more effective communication and collaboration between departments within the Ministry, something that the MUT has been stressing for years."

Another recommendation was for students' "projected marks" to be clearly marked as such on the students' result slips, and that these projections should not be considered for the purposes of awards.

The inquiry board further suggested that circulars of a sensitive nature, such as the distribution of assessment marks, should be clear and where relevant should indicate whether they are linked to previous circulars. Additionally, in the event of a change in direction or procedure, the heads of schools must be informed of such changes.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry for Education issued a press release stating that no changes were found in the assessment marks for annual Year 11 examinations.

An inquiry board had been set up in order to investigate allegations by the MUT that the ministry altered marks without consent from educators.

Having since finalised its report, the board concluded that there were no changes to the marks.

Accordin to the report, an initial complaint was made by a teacher at Kulleġġ Santa Margerita. This teacher noted that the marks of some students that hadn't attended the final exams or were largely absent throughout the year did not reflect the marks given by the teacher.

However, it turns out that three letter circulators were distributed across schools explaining that the Education Assessment Unit will adopt a prediction model to forecast the examination results of Year 11s who were unable to attend school because they were vulnerable or undergoing mandatory quarantine during the examination period.

In a government statement, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that she is satisfied with the board's conclusions. She added that the recommendations given by the board on improving the system will be analysed and implemented "as soon as possible".

The full report can be read here.