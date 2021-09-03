Thirsty? Fill your bottle with still or sparkling water for a few cents

You can now refill your reusable bottle with a litre of still water for just 20c thanks to dispensers being installed by the Water Services Corporation.

The initiative is part of the government agency’s plans to make drinking water more accessible to the public.

The machines will be installed in a number of public places and will also deliver sparkling water. A litre of sparkling water will cost 40c. Half a litre of still water will cost 10c, while an equivalent amount of sparkling water will cost 20c. The machines only accept contactless payments.

When unveiling one of the water dispensers on the Buġibba promenade, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the initiative will support the country in its commitment to reduce the use of plastic and its related carbon footprint since it encourages the public to make more use of reusable water bottles.

The WSC has already installed over 70 free of charge water dispensers at Mater Dei Hospital and in collaboration with the Education Ministry, a further 200 free of charge dispensers will be installed in schools.

“Reducing the use of plastic is a national goal that we must achieve as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. With this initiative, the Water Services Corporation is also offering consumers easier access to drinking water in different locations at a lower price,” Dalli said.