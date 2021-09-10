[WATCH] Malta lays out red carpet for Libyan national unity PM Dbeibah

Malta’s armed forces greeted Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah outside Auberge de Castille on Friday morning, leading a delegation of top Libyan officials to discuss bilateral trade relations.

Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed him in the square and introduced Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to Malta’s cabinet members, including Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo.

A brass band performed two countries’ national anthems for the delegation, while the route to Castille was adorned with Libyan and Maltese flags.

The Maltese and Libyan delegations are currently holding a private cabinet meeting, and the two Prime Ministers will be giving a press statement at 12pm.

Libya is set to hold national elections in December, with Libya’s House of Representatives recently approving electoral legislation despite it being rejected by the High State Council.

The country has also been subject to heavy criticism for its handling of the migration crisis, with international NGOs accusing the Libyan coastguard of attacking their rescue boats and shooting at them.

More to follow