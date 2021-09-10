PM must act on hostile rhetoric to journalists - PEN Malta

PEN Malta has appealed to the Prime Minister Robert Abela to condemn and take action against the ongoing disinformation campaign aimed at journalists, and speak out clearly in favour of freedom of the press.

It said the public institutions and the Labour Party have failed to address the hostile rhetoric towards journalists.

PEN Malta also called for the urgent implementation of the recommendations of the

Public Inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“We mention all of this because, once again, we find ourselves in a context where journalists and activists are still targets of partisan rhetoric that makes them more vulnerable to threats and abuse, which inevitably leads to other forms of violence that need to stop once and for all,” said PEN.

It also said there is an urgent need for a radical reform into public broadcasting that makes it accountable and answerable to the public.

“We remind you of the continuous mockery of Freedom of Information shown by the institutions you lead, as well as state institutions, which resort to all sorts of excuses so to keep information of public interest from the citizenry,” added PEN.

It invited the PM to a meeting in order to urgently discuss the issues raised by them.

PEN Malta is under the guidance of PEN International, a worldwide association of writers, that promotes friendship and intellectual co-operation among writers everywhere.