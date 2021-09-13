Labour MEP calls for flexibility in quarantine for girl with Down’s Syndrome

Alex Agius Saliba has called for more flexibility by the health authorities when applying quarantine protocols to returning Maltese residents.

The Labour MEP said the COVID hotels system makes “no sense” for people who have a residence where they can quarantine themselves.

Agius Saliba was referring to the case of Rachel Umanah who is expected to return back to Malta with her brother and father from Nigeria.

Rachel has Down’s Syndrome and her mother has appealed to the health authorities to allow her to quarantine at home rather than in a hotel room.

The claustrophobic atmosphere of an unfamiliar room may result in uncontrollable tantrums, Rachel’s mother said in a Facebook plea on Monday.

Her appeal was backed by Nationalist MP Ryan Callus, who called for flexibility in this case.

In a Facebook post, Agius Saliba said Rachel’s case is one of many where “unnecessary problems” are being created and which can be easily solved with greater flexibility.

Malta’s current protocols mean that anybody returning to the island from a dark red zone country will have to spend 14 days in quarantine at a designated hotel by the Public Health Superintendent irrespective of vaccination status.

The cost at €100 per day for the quarantine period has to be borne by the individual.

Travel to Malta by non-Maltese residents from a dark red zone country is banned.

Earlier today, the Nationalist Party health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri said the Opposition agreed with the health protocols for travel, which were necessary to protect public health.

However, Spiteri said the authorities had to show more sensitivity towards individuals who could quarantine in alternative residences rather than be forced to do so in COVID hotels at a considerable expense.