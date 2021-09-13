menu

PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo moved out of ITU, still receiving hospital care

Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo has been transferred out of Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit, after developing an infection more than a week ago

13 September 2021, 5:30pm
by Karl Azzopardi
PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo
The Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo has been transferred out of Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit more than a week after developing a serious blood infection.

A party spokesperson told MaltaToday that Arrigo, 66, is in stable condition.

In a Facebook post on Monday, his wife Marina and sons Alan and Andrew, said the PN MP has shown progress, and was transferred out of the ITU for further recovery.

“We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all doctors, nurses and staff of ITU for their incredible work and care,” they said in the post.

The PN MP was admitted to hospital more than a week ago after experiencing pain that indicated the presence of kidney stones.

However, the day after being admitted to Mater Dei Hospital and before any intervention could be made, Arrigo developed an infection in his blood stream and was transferred to ITU.

