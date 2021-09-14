One bidder shortlisted for Gozo-Malta tunnel project

Infrastructure Malta has shortlisted one bidder from the four who submitted their interest in building a tunnel between Gozo and Malta.

On Tuesday, the Times of Malta reported that only one bidder had made it past the first round. The chosen bidder is a consortium of five companies, including the UK’s Equitix, Japanese company Itochu, Turkish companies Yapi Merkezi and Makyol, and French company Egis.

Rival bidders Malta-Gozo Fixed Link Limited, Salini Impregilo SpA and CGYI Malta-Gozo consortium, were eliminated.

The appeals period closes on 20 September.

The Gozo-Malta tunnel project includes the development of a 14-kilometre subsea road link between the two islands. According to Infrastructure Malta, the road will accommodate two vehicle lanes, one in each direction and a wide central buffer with additional space for emergency vehicles.

The entry points for the projected tunnel are outside Nadur on the Gozo side and l-Imbordin in the outskirts of St Paul's Bay.

The agency has so far conducted nine studies, including preliminary geophysical and geological investigations based on land and seabed core samples extracted along the proposed tunnel route.

The tunnel is a government electoral pledge and received bipartisan backing in parliament.

The chosen consortium is made up of Equitix, a UK-based equity firm that specialises in infrastructure investment; Itochu, a Japanese company involved in international trade in machinery, metals, energy, textiles and other commodities; Turkish construction companies Yapi Merkezi and Makyol that specialise in large infrastructure projects, including tunnels; and Egis, a construction and engineering company that is a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts, a French public sector financial institution.