Repubblika writes to Ursula von der Leyen: 'Failure of one state is the failure of the EU'

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has written to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of her visit to Malta on Thursday afternoon.

The NGO told the Brussels chief that it believed Malta’s “tragic and traumatic” experiences following the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were a matter of deep concern for the European Union.

The NGO said that the findings of the public inquiry into the assassination of Caruana Galizia were “chilling.”

Repubblika said that such findings were a failure on the member state and a failure on the European Union.

“The impunity for corruption and wrongdoing in Malta has long been exposed and been brought to the attention of European institutions; however, it is our considered opinion that the European Union failed to sanction it promptly. This failure allowed impunity to grow to such an extent that Caruana Galizia was assassinated,” the NGO said.

However, Repubblika said it recognised the EU’s support for a thorough investigation into Caruana Galizia's assassination.

Therefore, the NGO said the EU would be failing its citizens if it overlooked this state of affairs.

Repubblika said it was the EU’s responsibility to acknowledge its failure to develop and take root in a member state. Seek to understand the reason that led to such failure and how its actions and/or inaction led to such failure. As well as undertake the necessary measures to prevent the development of similar situations.

On Tuesday, during the annual State of the European Union address von der Leyen praised Malta for its rule of law reforms. She also referenced Caruana Galizia and called for greater protection for journalists.

Von der Leyen will meet with Prime Minister Robert Abela this afternoon at Castille.

