[WATCH] Government will buy properties rented out to band clubs that are facing eviction threat

Updated at 1:30 pm with Jason Azzopardi statement

Government could step in to buy properties used by band clubs that are facing the threat of eviction as a result of court judgments slamming the old rent laws.

Under a new scheme unveiled on Monday, funds from the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF) will be used to carry out the purchases, parliamentary secretary for communities Alex Muscat and Culture Minister Jose Herrera said.

A 2018 court decision ordering the De Paule band club in Paola to vacate its current rented premises placed a number of band clubs at risk of losing their property.

Although the majority of these clubs are protected under the pre-1995 rent law, the owners of the buildings are challenging the dated law, forcing tenants to leave their premises

Muscat said experts employed by the NDSF will carry out discussions with the property owners.

Once government becomes the owner, it will be renting out the premises to band clubs at a subsidised price.

“Our intention is that of solving an anomaly which has been ongoing for years,” Muscat said. “We will be giving band clubs and property owners peace of mind.”

He said the NDSF will not be allowed to take more funds then necessary, but did not state how much has been allocated for the project so as to not prejudice discussions.

Herrera said the country and government must recognise the important role band clubs play in society. “But we have to also respect the owners, who have a right to get a fair price for their property.”

A reform in rent laws earlier this year tackled residential homes that were protected by the pre-1995 rent regime and did not apply to premises used for commercial or social means.

Asked what will happen, should owners refuse to sell their property, Herrera said government is not ruling out purchasing other properties in the area. However, he said that the current focus is that of buying properties which are already being used.

“The NDSF team tasked with purchasing properties will not have the remit to purchase other properties,” he said.

On how the scheme will work, Muscat said government will be looking at issuing a public call where owners can apply. “We will obviously not be solving the whole issue, but our will is clear – we want to find a solution,” he said.

Jason Azzopardi welcomes scheme

The Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi welcomed the announcement, saying it was very important for band clubs in the community to be safeguarded.

Azzopardi had raised the issue in parliament earlier this year, and had proposed the setting up of a financial fund that would allow governments to buy the property of band clubs facing eviction.

He said the problem had been “festering” for years, but government had remained “passive” for years.

“While I am very satisfied that my proposal was taken up, I would have expected that government acknowledge that it was a member of the opposition who had made the suggestion,” Azzopardi said.