Malta adds 19 countries to its quarantine-free travel list

Nineteen countries have been added to Malta’s travel red list.

The new rules will come into force on Thursday, after a legal notice was published on Monday.

Travelers from red listed countries do not need to quarantine, should they be in possession of a recognized vaccine certificate.

According to the legal notice, travellers arriving from Bahrain, Gabon, Kuwait, Maldives, Bermuda, Rwanda, Russia, Mongolia, Cape Verde, Namibia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Myanmar, Malaysia, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, South Africa, Timor and India will not be forced to quarantine.

Malta currently recognizes vaccine certificate from the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Serbia, Qatar, Albania, Australia, Lebanon, Egypt, Jersey, Gibraltar, Canada, Turkey and Guernsey.

Last week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that fully vaccinated Maltese residents travelling from dark-red zones can now quarantine at home as long as they have a vaccine certificate and their household members are vaccinated.

The decision came in the wake of growing pressure from various quarters over the tough quarantine protocols for travellers, including Maltese residents, arriving from dark red zone countries.

