menu

Fake vaccine certificates for €150 found on Malta black market

Check Point Research study finds fake vaccine certificates being sold on the Maltese black market for €150

laura_calleja
23 September 2021, 1:16pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has been listed as one of the countries selling black market fake vaccine certificates, according to a study by Check Point Research (CPR).

The study found that the fake vaccine certificates market is becoming increasingly popular in efforts to bypass COVID-19 regulations.

According to CPR, in Malta vaccine certificates are going for €150, with the number of vendors increasing exponentially.

CPR said roughly 1,000 vendors on the popular encrypted messaging app Telegram on 10 August; that number ballooned to over 10,000 by 23 September.

CPR has been monitoring the black market related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

For many countries like Malta, a vaccine certificate is a requirement for entry without having to do quarantine.

Black market vaccine certificates are being sold in 29 countries as of September. Following US President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate announcement, a Centres for Disease Control (CDC) vaccine card in the US has risen from $100 to $200. 

Meanwhile, in Austria, a Telegram-bot has been designed to help people get around the rules by simply entering their details to receive a free vaccine certificate or negative PCR test.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.