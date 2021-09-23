Increased police presence on public transport through collaboration agreement

Police officers will now be able to travel for free on all route buses by using their Tallinja Card.

The announcement comes after Malta Public Transport (MPT) and the Malta Police Force signed a collaboration agreement with the aim to improve public safety and security on public transport.

Through the agreement, there will be increased police presence and surveillance in areas of heavy bus usage.

“Crime prevention will be improved through this collaboration, while also increasing the level of safety for both bus passengers and Malta Public Transport employees,” a statement by Malta Public Transport read.

The collaboration also includes a commitment to raise awareness about road safety through collaborative awareness campaigns between Malta Public Transport and the Malta Police Force.

“Through this initiative we are not only facilitating an increase of police presence on our buses, but also offering incentives that strengthen the use of public transport as an environmentally friendly means of travel,” MPT General Manager Konrad Pulé said.

He said the operator is “continuously striving” to reduce environmental impact through pollution.

“Such collaborations not only help bus passengers directly, but also help the community by reducing traffic congestion,” he said.