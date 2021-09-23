Prime Minister's office in contact with police over Manuel Delia security concerns

Prime Minister Robert Abela has condemned threats received by journalists over the weeks, while stating that he is actively consulting on changes to give more protection to journalists.

His statement is an official reaction to questions from MaltaToday concerning reports that activist and blogger Manuel Delia has been subject to nuisance threats over text message and through phone calls, forcing him to flee Malta temporarily over security concerns.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said that it contacted the Office of the Police Commissioner on Thursday morning to ensure that necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety of Delia and his family.

OPM also said that the Malta Police Force was already in contact with Delia prior to Wednesday's reports, and that necessary investigations and actions had already been initiated.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that it was unacceptable for anyone living in Malta to receive threats over something they were saying.

He further confirmed that similar attacks were carried out on people with the Nationalist Party, which he heads.

READ ALSO: Updated | IĠM urges police to investigate threats against Manuel Delia