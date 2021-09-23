Corinthia to pay €10.3 million for residential dwellings in Ħal Ferħ project

Corinthia Golden Sands Resort Limited will have to pay €10.3 million to affect a change in contract to build residential dwellings in the Ħal Ferħ complex area.

During a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday, the National Audit Office Accounts Committee determined that Cornithia must pay €10.3 million to amend its existing contract government the company’s ownership of the land.

When the agreement was signed in 2009, the contract only allowed for touristic development to take place in the Ħal Ferħ complex.

However, a clause was in place that allowed for the local plans to be changed in order to accommodate plans for residential development.

Corinthia Group triggered this clause in 2020, to allow for a mixed-use development that includes residences.

PN boycotts committee meeting

The Nationalist Party boycotted Thursday’s parliamentary committee meeting, arguing that there was no valid reason to convene the meeting before parliament's official reopening on 4 October.

David Agius, the party's deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, notified the secretary of the parliamentary committee ahead of Thursday's session, questioning the urgency of the meeting in the first place.

In a statement, the PN observed that it had asked for parliament to be convened to discuss more urgent matters, including a motion of no confidence in Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and a debate on Malta's FATF greylisting.

However, the Speaker ruled against these after government MPs rejected the requests.