Diabetics want budget to introduce remote sugar monitoring devices for all

The Diabetes Association is calling on the government to consider introducing remote sugar monitoring devices for all people with Type 1 diabetes in the upcoming budget.

A pilot project that introduced continuous glucose monitoring devices for children under 16 years of age proved to be a life-changer for families.

The electronic devices allow the blood sugar level to be monitored in real time and remotely, making it easier for appropriate care to be delivered in time.

The association now wants the government-sponsored devices to be given to all Type 1 sufferers.

“This should be seen as a long-term investment since such persons would be ultimately managing and controlling their condition more effectively. The successful six-month pilot project for children and adolescents aged 16 years and under is testimony to this,” the association said on Friday.

It acknowledged the financial impact of such a decision and said the devices can be introduced in a staggered way, starting from adults aged between 16 and 40.

“With the upcoming budget being presented by the government next month, we hope that our heartfelt appeal on behalf of all those living with Type 1 diabetes is heard and given due consideration,” the association said.

