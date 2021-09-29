Migrant worker incident reflects Malta's attitude towards people from 'certain cultures,' NCPE says

The government needs to address racism, and worker exploitation in the wake of the recent incident involving a migrant construction worker who was left injured on the road in Mellieħa, the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NCPE condemned the incident, citing that it highlighted the importance of addressing racism in society and combatting workers' exploitation in all its forms so that all workers in Malta can enjoy decent working conditions and fair treatment.

"The NCPE also notes the many voices that were raised to condemn this behaviour," the commission said.

The NCPE said that Tuesday's incident comes against a backdrop of broader discriminatory attitudes and discourses towards persons hailing from certain cultural and national backgrounds, something that leads to their devaluation and is conducive to their mistreatment.

"A pro-active effort by politicians, Government authorities, workers' unions and society at large is needed to prevent workers from becoming marginalised and disempowered because of their skin colour, cultural background, ethnicity or nationality."

Moreover, the commission emphasised the importance of ensuring that foreign workers in Malta have access to adequate working permits that allow them to work regularly and empower them to report cases of exploitation and mistreatment.

The island was shocked when a video posted to Facebook showed a worker left on a Selmun roadside pavement after allegedly falling a two-storey height in a construction site.

The police later confirmed that a 32-year-old Ghanian national was grievously injured on a construction site in Triq Dun Franġisk Sciberras, Mellieħa. The works on site are managed by J&G Farrugia Contractors Limited.

The worker claimed that his boss had to transport him to hospital but left him on the road in Selmun.

READ MORE: