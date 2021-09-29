[WATCH] Bernard Grech: PN believes the country needs foreign workers

Bernard Grech says the Nationalist Party believes in the need of foreign workers in Malta, as it is aware that a lot of businesses are not finding enough skilled Maltese labour.

“As an alternative government we believe that we require more local workers, that are trained for these types of jobs and undoubtedly where we lack workers, we have to open up to foreign workers,” Grech told journalists after visiting Foster Clarks, a food manufacturer, in San Gwann.

He stated that the issues the country faces related to labour shortages are due to the labour government’s lack of planning.

In reaction to Tuesday’s horrific incident involving a migrant worker who was ‘dumped’ on the road side, Grech said a person's value and not his price should be at the forefront. He said that he was shocked to learn of the incident and irrespective of what one did, no one deserves to be treated in that way.

On Wednesday, Grech visited the Foster Clark’s factory in San Gwann, which develops a vast range of powder beverages, desserts, baking aids, sauces and dressings.

He said that he observed the research and development that is carried out in the factory and congratulated its “success story”. Grech added that he was happy to learn that students are provided with opportunities to gain experience within the factory, before they venture into the working world.

He also remarked how the manufacturing industry has to deal with elevated logistics costs due to Malta’s insularity.

The Opposition leader reiterated the PN Proposal to seek EU clearance for €40 million state fund to help importers regain competitiveness through logistics and transport subsidies