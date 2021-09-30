Malta back on EU travel green list: Chris Fearne welcomes news

Malta is back on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) green list after spending the majority of the summer on either the red or orange list.

Taking to social media, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne welcomed the news. ECDC had taken Malta off the green list back on 12 July and classified it as red after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Malta's current 14-day positive rate is 0.89, and its weekly case rate is 93.

The majority of Europe is either on the orange or red list.

Malta's vaccination programme is one of the most successful in Europe, with over 90% of those aged 12 and over having been inoculated. Until yesterday, 822,097 vaccine doses were administered, of which 10,836 were booster doses.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Bars, restaurants that only allow entry to fully vaccinated will benefit from less restrictions