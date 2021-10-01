Popular supermarkets Tower, Valyou merge under Welbee’s brand

Supermarkets Tower, Park Towers, Valyou and Trolees have amalgamated their brand names to become Welbee’s.

The new supermarket brand consolidates the name of the long-established operations, which are now merged under the company Retail Marketing.

Eight supermarkets spread across the island will now be welcoming customers under the new banner Welbee’s Supermarket as from 1 October.

“It’s been 75 years since we opened the first Maltese supermarket on Tower Road, Sliema,” said director Philip Borg. “Since then, we’ve been growing and doing our best to keep our customers satisfied, gladly seeing them return every week to their familiar outlets. The same supermarkets will now be welcoming customers to the newly Welbee’s outlets.”

Director Chris Borg said that under the Welbee’s brand name, the supermarkets have managed to reduce prices. “However this will not happen at the expense of our decades long promise of customer service, shopping experience and convenience.”

Welbee’s eight locations are at Sliema, Paceville, Sta Venera, Balluta, Naxxar, Spinola, Qawra and Mellieha.

Until the Welbee’s merger, Malta had some 12 popular supermarket chains. According to 2019 data from Creditinfo, of all chains Lidl enjoyed the highest absolute turnover value with €170 million, a turnover accounting for almost 40% of the supermarket market share.

Lidl operates eight supermarkets and was until recently in the process of acquiring four more outlets from the family-run Scotts chain for €35 million.