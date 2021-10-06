COVID-19: 18 new cases, no patients in ITU as vaccine booster drive continues

Malta recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 recoveries with active cases dropping down to 267, the Health Ministry’s daily bulletin for Wednesday said.

There are only eight people recovering at Mater Dei hospital and no patients in ITU.

The bulletin shows that 18,786 COVID vaccine booster doses were administered.

Booster doses started being given last month to residents in elderly homes and were eventually rolled out to people aged 70 and over who are living in the community.

Malta’s vaccination rate among those aged 12 and over has surpassed the 90% mark.