PAC: Opposition deplores Konrad Mizzi’s snub, government MPs say he is within his rights

Government members on parliament's Public Accounts Committee refused to support a motion of censure presented by Opposition MPs after Konrad Mizzi snubbed the committee.

Government MPs said they had no problem in issuing another request for Mizzi to testify on the Electrogas contract but insisted the former minister was within his right when he decided not to appear before the PAC.

Opposition members wanted the committee to declare Mizzi’s actions as “deplorable”, while insisting he be called in to testify again.

“I can’t understand what action can be exercised by this committee. I don’t know what powers this committee has in insisting,” government Whip Glenn Bedingfield said.

The MP, implicated in the Panama Papers scandal and sacked from Labour in 2020 following the Montenegro scandal linking an Enemalta investment to a Yorgen Fenech company, was the brains behind the Delimara gas plant project.

“Today I chose not to participate in the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee which is led by the Nationalist Party on the Electrogas project,” Mizzi said on Facebook, earlier on Wednesday.

“This exercise is nothing more than a partisan attack on the project which shifted energy generation in Malta from polluting Heavy Fuel Oil to cleaner gas and renewable energy, a project that has brought so many benefits to the Maltese and Gozitan people, as well as to the economy of our country.”

The PAC is chaired by the Opposition but government has a majority. It is carrying out a follow-up grilling on the NAO report into the Electrogas power station.

Committee chair Beppe Fenech Adami said Mizzi’s decision was “unprecedented”, and the committee should send a clear message.

“Let’s stop speaking about rights, but about duties, especially from a former minister, and on such a big project,” he said.

When discussing the way forward, the government members argued that due to the unprecedented decision, the committee should request a ruling from the Speaker.

“We are not agreeing on procedure, and that is why we have to go for a ruling,” Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said.

Before voting on the Opposition motion to censure Mizzi, the Labour Whip said government members would not be voting in favour, and if the committee wanted to take any further steps, it should be the Speaker who rules on a way forward.

The motion did not pass.

Government members also voted in favour of a fresh request to be submitted for Mizzi’s testimony.

