Former inmate alleges he was tied for eight hours to prison ‘punishment’ chair

The journalist Peppi Azzopardi has interviewed a former prison inmate who alleged having been strapped to a controverial restraining chair inside Corradino Correctional Facility for eight straight hours.

The inmate said that as soon as he was transferred from the forensic unit in Mount Carmel Hospital to Corradino Correctional Facility, he was approached by prison director Alex Dalli, who demanded that he hands over his drugs.

The inmate was submitted to a rectal search, but protested, leading Dalli to make him take a laxative medicine. When he relieved himself, he said that no substances were found, but he was still taken downstairs and tied to the infamous restraining chair.

The inmate also said he was taunted by Dalli, despite protesting his innocence. “He kept harassing me. Give me the drugs, give me the drugs!”

Still the director kept accusing and harassing him and after some time had gone by, he was taken to the doctor a second time. Nothing was found was again on him, after being given the laxative again, but he was taken downstairs and was tied to the chair once again.

He alleged that although he pled that he was thirsty, Dalli did not allow anyone to hand him a drink. “I was kept tied for around eight hours or more to the chair”.

In his own appeal, Azzopardi asked Home Affairs Minister to revamp the administration of the prison. “Notice that with this prisoner, the chair was not only used as a punishment but also as torture,” said Azzopardi.

Azzopardi said that the former inmate was ready to recount his experience before an inquiry board.

Various allegations of abuse and misuse of punishment chair

The first allegations, with regards to the use of the 'punishment chair' in prison, first came to light in November 2020.

The Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri had denied claims that a prisoner was punished by being bound to a chair naked. Camilleri had however acknowledged that one prisoner was once tied to a chair upon a doctor’s recommendation.

MaltToday had also spoken to former inmate, Alfred Bugeja, who also alleged that he had been strapped to the restraint chair. The prison director had denied those allegations.

During an TV interview last March, Camilleri did admit that a chair exists, in line with Council of Europe regulation on prisons, but also added that the chair had been locked away somewhere in the facility.

Further allegations of abuse within the Corradino walls have been made, ever since prison director Alex Dalli was appointed. Since Dalli's appointment, 13 deaths have occurred within Corradino, the latest one being Colin Galea who attempted suicide.

Last August, Camilleri said that he would be reviewing the prison induction and mental health assessment for inmates.