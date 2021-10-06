Malta International Airport records strongest passenger traffic since pandemic outbreak but many airline seats remain empty

Malta International Airport recorded its strongest month in terms of passenger volumes last month since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said on Wednesday it welcomed a total of 418,473 passengers in September, which for the first time since 1999, outperformed August.

However, MIA said despite the uptick in airport activity, passenger traffic nearly halved when compared with pre-pandemic volumes.

The airport reported a 45.1% drop in passenger movements in September over the same month in 2019.

Seat-occupancy levels also remained below pre-pandemic levels, as airlines carried passengers to and from the airport at an average seat load factor of just over 70%.

The UK retained its spot as MIA’s top driver of passenger traffic as it continues its path of recovery, with over 108,000 passengers departing or arriving from this destination in September.

“The further easing of travel restrictions by the UK government in October augurs well for the coming months,” MIA said.

The Italian, German, French and Spanish markets respectively were next in line for passenger traffic.

MIA has published its flight schedule for the upcoming season, with the winter schedule featuring new flight connections. MIA now has links to Croatia, North Macedonia, and the United Arab Emirates.